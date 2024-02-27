Questex Recognized for its Fast-Growing Events, Named to the Trade Show Executive Fastest 50 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces six events in the Hospitality, Wellness and Technology markets have been recognized as fast-growing events by Trade Show Executive.

“We are extremely proud to be honored by Trade Show Executive. 2023 was an incredible year for our events. We are delighting our audiences with unforgettable experiences and in return we are seeing very strong Net Promoter Scores. We’re also keeping our communities engaged with year-round digital touchpoints. We are living up to our motto – It Happens Here,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list features the fastest-growing U.S. trade shows and are ranked in three categories — By Net Square Feet, By Exhibiting Companies and By Total Attendance. Questex’s fast-growing events include:

Fastest 50 – By Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space

Bar & Restaurant Expo , the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators

, the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference New York , the premier event for wellness education

Fastest 50 – By Exhibiting Companies

Fastest 50 – By Total Attendance

International Beauty Show New York , the longest running professional beauty event in the country

, the longest running professional beauty event in the country International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference New York , the premier event for wellness education

Trade Show Executive also features the Next 50, a list of up and coming shows to watch. The

International Beauty Show Las Vegas , International Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference Las Vegas and Live Design International (LDI) were all featured in the net square feet of exhibit space category.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.