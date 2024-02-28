Notice of Changes of Representative Directors

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, resolved to change the Company’s Representative Directors as follows.
1. Reason for the changes
As the Company’s next mid-term management plan starts in FY2024, the Chief Executive Officer of the Advantest Group and the President of Advantest Corporation are to be changed in order to realize even greater progress for the Advantest Group in the rapidly changing, fast-growing semiconductor industry.
2. Changes of Representative Directors
|Name
|New Title
|Present Title
|Douglas Lefever
|Representative Director,
Senior Executive Officer, Group CEO
|Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group COO
|Koichi Tsukui
|Representative Director,
Senior Executive Officer and President, Group COO
|Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO
|Yoshiaki Yoshida
|Director, Chairperson of the Board
|Representative Director,
President, Group CEO
3. Effective Date
April 1, 2024
[Reference Materials] Brief biographies of the new Group CEO and Group COO
|Name
(Date of Birth)
|Brief biography
|Douglas Lefever
(December 10, 1970)
|May 1993
May 1995
June 1998
June 2004
September 2008
August 2014
September 2014
June 2017
June 2019
June 2020
June 2021
January 2023
|Completed BSE of Mechanical Engineering,
The University of Michigan
Completed Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering,
The University of Texas at Austin
Joined Advantest America, Inc.
Completed Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Northwestern University
Vice President, Business Development, Advantest America, Inc.
Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation
Director, President and CEO, Advantest America, Inc.
Managing Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation
Executive Vice President, System Test Business Unit
(present position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Customer Relations & Corporate Strategy
Leader, Applied Research & Venture Team
Director, Senior Executive Officer
CSO (Chief Strategy Officer)
Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group COO (present position)
|Koichi Tsukui
(December 11, 1964)
|March 1987
April 1987
April 1998
June 2013
June 2014
June 2015
June 2016
June 2018
June 2019
June 2020
June 2021
January 2023
|Graduated from Electrical Engineering, School of Technology,
Gunma University
Joined Advantest Corporation
Seconded Advantest (Europe) GmbH
(currently Advantest Europe GmbH）
Leader, New Business Enabling Division,
New Concept Product Initiative
Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations Group
Executive Vice President, Memory Test Business Unit,
ATE Business Group
In Charge of DH Business Group
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Test Technology
Leader, ATE Business Group
Director, Senior Executive Officer
CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO (present position)
CONTACT:
Yasuo Mihashi
Senior Executive Officer
CFO & CSO
Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500