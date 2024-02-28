Sofwave Medical to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference.



Details:

Event Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference Location Virtual Date Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Time 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time Webcast Click here



About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction, lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue, the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, improvement of skin laxity on upper arms and treatment of acne scars, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com