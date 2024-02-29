BTCC Exchange Announces Sponsorship of Paris Blockchain Week 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move underscoring its leadership and long-standing presence in the cryptocurrency space, BTCC Exchange has proudly announced its sponsorship of the Paris Blockchain Week 2024. This prestigious event, set to take place at the iconic Carrousel du Louvre from April 9-11, gathers the brightest minds and major players in the blockchain industry, including Kucoin, Bitget, BingX, Crypto.com, and The Solana Foundation, among others.



BTCC Exchange is set to host a booth within the conference to engage with attendees and share insights into their platform and services. Additionally, BTCC Exchange is organizing an exclusive side event for VIPs and guests, providing a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration among industry leaders.

Paris Blockchain Week 2024 is more than just a conference; it's a testament to the cryptocurrency industry's evolution and growing significance. The choice of the Louvre as the venue, one of the most famous and culturally rich sites globally, highlights the mainstream acceptance and burgeoning influence of digital currencies and blockchain technology. The event also promises an impressive lineup of speakers, including industry giants like Richard Teng (Binance CEO) and Yoni Assia (CEO and Co-founder of eToro).

Back in January, BTCC Exchange announced its #BitcoinOnBTCC campaign in celebration of 15 years of Bitcoin and 13 years of Bitcoin trading on BTCC’s platform. The company alluded to a series of in-person campaigns to connect with its audiences, and Paris Blockchain Week acts as a significant step to foster collaborations with other stakeholders in the crypto domain. The company has already started extending invitations to crypto influencers and encourages others interested in partnership opportunities to reach out for potential collaborations during the event.

Further details on BTCC Exchange's participation, including its side events and opportunities for internships, will be announced shortly.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest continuously operating cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, boasting an impressive zero security incidents record since its inception. The platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders, offering features like copy trading and up to 225x leverage for perpetual futures.

Opportunities for Influencers

For collaboration inquiries and opportunities, kindly contact BTCC’s marketing team through the email below.

Website: https://www.btcc.com