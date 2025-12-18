BTCC Exchange Unwraps $2 Million Holiday Prize Pool with Luxury Rewards in Christmas Celebration Month Campaign

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, kicked off the holiday season with its Christmas Celebration Month campaign, putting $2 million in prizes on the table for traders. The announcement comes alongside the exchange's December Proof of Reserves, which show a total reserve ratio of 128%, and the upcoming Green Dollar Coin (GDC) spot listing on December 19, 2025.

Christmas Campaign Brings $2 Million in Prizes to Traders

Running throughout the holiday season, BTCC's Christmas Celebration Month campaign offers $2 million in prizes through a tiered reward system. Traders collect "Christmas Trees" by completing deposit and trading tasks to unlock Futures Pro Trading Fund Vouchers and entries into a guaranteed-win prize draw.

Those who accumulate six or more Christmas Trees will qualify for the Grand Christmas Prize Draw, which begins on December 25. The guaranteed-win draw showcases luxury prizes including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, a 100g gold bar, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additional rewards include a BTCC limited-edition mechanical keyboard, 0.1 BTC, and thousands of USDT vouchers, totalling over 12,500 prizes.

The campaign also includes a hidden gift treasure hunt celebrating BTCC's recognition as Best CEX of 2025 (Community Choice) by BeInCrypto. Participants can search "BTCC Best CEX 2025 Christmas Gift" on Google and follow the instructions to claim their special holiday reward.

"As we close out 2025, we wanted to thank our users with something special for the festive season," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager of BTCC. "The $2 million prize pool means there are rewards for everyone. It's the holidays, and we want our whole community to share in the celebration and walk away with rewards."

Complete campaign details and registration are available on BTCC’s website .

December Proof of Reserves Shows 128% Reserve Ratio

Beyond the holiday festivities, BTCC continues its commitment to transparency with its December 2025 Proof of Reserves report, showing a 128% total reserve ratio. This means user assets are fully backed with reserves exceeding deposits. The exchange has maintained reserve ratios above 128% throughout 2025, with peaks of 146% in November and 152% in May. The monthly PoR reports are part of BTCC's ongoing efforts to maintain transparency regarding user fund security.

Green Dollar Coin (GDC) Spot Trading Goes Live December 19

Rounding out December's announcements, BTCC will list Green Dollar Coin (GDC) for spot trading on December 19, 2025. Ahead of the launch, traders can join an AMA with the GDC team on December 18 to learn more about the project. Community members can submit questions for the GDC team on BTCC's X post.

