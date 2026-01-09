BTCC Exchange Unveils 2026 New Year Trading Festival with Landmark $10 Million Prize Pool

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has kicked off its New Year Trading Festival, the first campaign of 2026, featuring an unprecedented $10 million prize pool – one of the largest seasonal rewards programs in the industry.

Divided into two phases, the campaign is designed to reward the platform's growing global trading community as BTCC enters 2026 with momentum following its recent recognition as the Best CEX at the BeInCrypto 100 Awards.

"This New Year Trading Festival is our way of giving back to the incredible community that has supported BTCC's growth," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC Exchange. "With a $10 million prize pool, we're rewarding our users in appreciation of their trust and continued support, and we're excited to reward both experienced traders and new joiners who choose BTCC as their trading platform."

The New Year Trading Festival features two distinct competitions running across two phases. Running from January 4 to January 30, 2026, Phase 1 features a Futures Trading Competition with a 1.9 million USDT prize pool, where higher trading volumes unlock larger rewards, and a Profit Rate Competition offering 100,000 USDT to top performers.

In addition to USDT awards, the top three winners in the Futures Trading Competition will receive premium prizes:

1st Place: a 100-gram gold bar (valued at 15,000 USDT)

2nd Place: 2 ETH (valued at 6,200 USDT)

3rd Place: a MacBook Pro (valued at 3,500 USDT)





Details for Phase 2 of the campaign will be announced later in January.

The timing of the New Year Trading Festival follows BTCC's recent achievement at the prestigious BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025, where the platform was honored with the "Best Centralized Exchange – Community Choice" award. This recognition, determined by community voting, underscores BTCC's strong relationship with its user base and commitment to transparency, security, and putting community first.

To learn more about the New Year Trading Festival, visit BTCC's website for complete campaign details.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

