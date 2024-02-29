Freedom of Mobility Forum Gathers Experts with Divergent Views to Debate Future of Mobility

Scheduled for April 3, 2024, the second annual live debate encourages discussion on how the planet will accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people in the coming decades

International panel of five experts selected to fiercely defend their views on the topic leveraging their various disciplines: society, tech & AI, environment, economy, and business

To register for the live digital debate, visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org





AMSTERDAM, February 29, 2024 – Conceived by Stellantis as an open forum for the public to hear a broad range of perspectives as society faces the mobility challenges of the future, the Freedom of Mobility Forum’s second annual live debate promises to bring diverse – and possibly controversial – opinions. The event on April 3, 2024, will be facilitated by a neutral third-party and will address: “How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?” The discussion will explore how planetary limits could reshape freedom of mobility from technology, business, and lifestyle perspectives.

The Freedom of Mobility Forum was founded on four main principles: a global, 360-degree approach; fact-based insights; openness and transparency for the public; and honest, respectful, and collaborative engagement. The international expert panelists already have divergent points of view as demonstrated by their initial comments:

Society: Majora Carter (United States), Urban revitalization strategist, real estate developer, author and award-winning broadcaster





“The Freedom of Mobility Forum is about quality of life, the ability to go as you please but, also the ability to stay because you want to.”

Tech & AI: Manal Jalloul (Lebanon), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AI Lab, Certified Instructor and University Ambassador at NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute





“The answer lies in harnessing the power of technology and AI. AI can actually craft Mobility as a Service platforms that are efficient, safer and universally accessible.”

Environment: Roberto Schaeffer (Brazil), Professor of Energy Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, IPCC contributor





“Swift action is required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050: we must adapt our current infrastructure and technologies before exploring new solutions.”

Economy: Matthias Schmelzer (Germany), Economic historian, social theorist and climate activist





“We need to do better with less and shift to collective forms of mobility. The future is not the car. It’s clean, affordable, and reliable trains, trams and buses.”

Business: Carlos Tavares (Portugal), CEO, Stellantis; Co-chair of the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board





“The globe is warming, and it is on loan from our children. Now is not the time for the status quo. I do not want my grandchildren to choose between preventing further climate change and their freedom to move! Mobility providers must be game changers.”

Cecilia R. Edwards, partner at Wavestone, a global consulting firm, will serve again as facilitator, moderating the open discussion among the panelists and students from three universities. Viewers of the live event will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions. More details for the two-hour digital debate will be announced later.

Register for the live digital debate here: https://www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/2024-event

To follow the Forum, please visit www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/follow-us.

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org

