Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2024 - February 29, 2024
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Vestergaard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO of Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|1,148
|d)
|Aggregated information
|The acquisition relates to a single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
Attachment