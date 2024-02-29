BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary TerraZero Technologies Inc. and FINLITI Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Next Era of Financial Literacy & Investing with TerraZero’s ‘Intraverse’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Finliti (“Finliti”), a wealth management software company that uses behavioural science to optimise investment decision making for brokerages and their clients, and TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero"), a vertically integrated digital experience development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive virtual environments, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing financial literacy and access to wealth creation opportunities using the Intraverse tech stack.



Together, TerraZero and Finliti are building an immersive virtual experience accessible on mobile, laptop and desktop. Users will be able to learn about their own investor risk profile by building a character and playing through the experience, just like users would by building a fantasy character in an MMORPG. This will present a new way for brokerages and day-trading investor apps within Finliti’s network to engage with new audiences.

The partnership will also create opportunity for Blockchain Intelligence Group’s compliance/investigation services BitRank/QLUE for crypto products and services demonstrated within the gamified environments.

TerraZero has worked with a wide array of clients, including Miller Lite, Estée Lauder, Fidelity International, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Warner Records, Atlantic Records, and many others. This collaboration brings together Finliti’s expertise in understanding consumer retail investor risk profiles and financial instruments, creating products and gamified experiences for retail investors and everyday uninitiated consumers with TerraZero.com's cutting-edge technology to create a seamless fusion of creativity, financial literacy, and innovation.

Finliti Corporation is a female-led financial technology company that has created an inclusive virtual learning ecosystem to bridge the relationship between the retail investor and their investment brokerage provider. This endeavour is set to speak directly to a generation of avid retail investors set to inherit the largest wealth transfer from their parents in human history.

Financial Literacy, Investing, and the Future of the Retail Investor-Brokerage Relationship

Finliti and TerraZero are joining forces to unleash the next evolution in financial and investing literacy. Finliti, as an expert in the space of retail investor risk profiles and brokerage operations, is continuing to innovate in new technologies which create opportunities for people to engage with and understand more nuanced and high level concepts–like the educational pieces around investing and financial literacy. As part of their participation in the NEXT AI accelerator program , Finliti has garnered a network of relationships and expertise to fuel their efforts. TerraZero’s Intraverse technology, a scalable plug-and-play virtual environment builder with community development and ecommerce features for artists, content creators, brands and businesses, is the technology platform Finliti will use to take their momentum forward.

Jennifer Schell, CEO and Founder of Finliti, writes, “Picture a world where financial institutions operate in silos with customers segmented, pigeonholed, and bucketed. A realm where zombie accounts flourish, and emotional biases guide retail investors' decisions. In this landscape, Wealth Managers and Investment Brokerages lag in adapting to the significant wealth transfer underway, while Discount Brokerages innovate in DIY trading yet miss a crucial insight: the necessity of personalized, humanizing intervention. This is real life, and at Finliti, we confront these challenges through the lens of behavioural science. Our partnership with TerraZero allows us to bring financial awareness to the everyday investor where they can interact with products in a simulated environment before trading in the real world. TerraZero will help us bring tangibility to the financial decision making process. The more you learn the more you earn!”

Finliti leverages behavioural science to revolutionise how financial entities engage and educate their clients. Investment Brokerages, RIAs, and Discount Brokerages benefit from enhanced client retention, increased acquisition rates, and substantial growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). Finliti adds “human touch” by increasing engagement with financial providers and reducing liability with AI and machine learning algorithms, a robust compliance framework, and web3 virtual education.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the digital assets future. Banks and digital assets companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintech’s, regtech’s and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

