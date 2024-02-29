ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS CELEBRATES BEYOND THE TABLE FOR 2024 NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH® IN MARCH

Chicago, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics kicks off its annual National Nutrition Month® campaign on March 1. This year’s theme is Beyond the Table.

“Thinking beyond the table takes into account the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition, from food production and distribution to grocery stores and farmers markets to home food safety and food storage,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Theresa Gentile, an Academy Spokesperson in Brooklyn, NY.

Gentile provides the following helpful eating tips during National Nutrition Month® and all year long:

Stay nourished on any budget

“Limit your restaurant meals and eat at home more often to save money,” Gentile says. “Plan your menu for the week so that you can make a shopping list of foods that are on sale or in season. For those who are eligible, look into community resources such as SNAP, WIC and local food banks.”

See a registered dietitian nutritionist

“Registered dietitian nutritionists are the food and nutrition experts,” Gentile says. “RDNs are uniquely educated and trained to create a personalized treatment plan to help their clients and patients meet their health goals and manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.”

Eat a variety of foods from all food groups

“Whether fresh, frozen, canned or dried, eating foods from all of the food groups will help you meet your nutritional goals,” Gentile says. “Enjoy your cultural mainstays but explore new ingredients and try dishes from around the world to expand your taste buds.”

Eat with the environment in mind.

“Get creative with your leftovers by making them into casseroles, sandwiches or soups to avoid wasting food. Eat more plant-based meals and buy more foods in season or from local farmers when possible,” Gentile says.

National Nutrition Month®

Each March during National Nutrition Month®, the Academy hosts resources on its website to encourage consumers to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can follow all year long. Each year has a different theme.

"I love that this year's National Nutrition Month® theme Beyond the Table showcases the importance of an overall healthful lifestyle that takes into account the various ways we eat — not only around a dinner table, but elsewhere such as in schools, restaurants and at events,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Melissa Ann Prest, an Academy Spokesperson in Seattle, Wash. “This year’s theme also promotes the sustainability of our food system and encourages the public to learn more about how food is grown and produced, what types of foods we eat and how much we waste.”

As part of National Nutrition Month® , the Academy celebrates RDNs on the second Wednesday of March during Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day. This year’s observance is March 13.

The Academy celebrates Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day the second Thursday of March to honor the contributions and experience of NDTRs, who are valuable members of the health care and food service management teams. This year’s observance is March 14.

National Nutrition Month® started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy’s Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

