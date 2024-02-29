Clearwave Fiber Voted Best Internet Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SAVANNAH, Ga.) – Feb. 28, 2024 - Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet services, has been voted Best Internet Service Provider for the second consecutive year in The Valdosta Daily Times' "Best of South Georgia" awards. This recognition highlights Clearwave Fiber's commitment to delivering exceptional Internet services to the community.

The Valdosta Daily Times has conducted the "Best of South Georgia" awards for 25 years, celebrating local businesses that excel in their respective industries. The selection process begins with nominations from the public, after which readers cast their votes from the top three nominees in each category. Clearwave Fiber emerged as the winner in the Internet Service Provider category, solidifying its position as the company of choice in the region.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Internet Service Provider for the second consecutive year," said Charles Lawrence, Clearwave Fiber’s President, Residential. "This area — Valdosta in particular — is among our earliest and most successful builds. Clearwave Fiber is very invested in the growth and success of the entire region, and we are extraordinarily grateful for the warm reception and loyalty of area residents and businesses alike. We extend special thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.”

Fast, reliable Internet is critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing a hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to South Georgia.

Clearwave Fiber has also been involved with many organizations in the region. “Connecting our customers and communities is at the heart of everything we do. We are more than just an Internet provider; we believe in making an impact and giving back,” said Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Clearwave Fiber. “This award is especially meaningful to us as it is proof positive that our South Georgia communities are feeling that commitment.”

