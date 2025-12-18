Clearwave Fiber Announces Major Expansion of Fiber Internet Service into Northern Illinois

Savannah, GA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, has announced its largest-ever network expansion into multiple markets across Northern Illinois. As part of the initiative, the company is making a substantial investment to bring state-of-the-art, multi-gigabit Fiber Internet to homes and businesses across Lake, Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties. Construction is underway with the first residential customers expected to come online in early 2026.

The company has already seen strong engagement from municipal and county leaders, paving the way for continued collaboration and future development. As part of its expansion efforts, Clearwave Fiber will build a best-in-class, customer-centric, and local-first team of associates responsible for building and operating the network and servicing its customers. The company has already begun posting roles and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering fast, reliable Internet to more communities across Northern Illinois,” said David Armistead, CEO at Clearwave Fiber. “We’re bridging the digital divide and laying the groundwork for a connected future — one that supports smart homes, remote work, and seamless online experiences.”

Clearwave Fiber’s future-proof network will provide communities with faster, more reliable Internet across the region, empowering them to connect and thrive.

Residents and businesses will benefit from symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming, online work and learning, and smart home connectivity — all backed by Clearwave Fiber’s advanced network and local support.

To check availability, sign up for updates, or explore service plans, visit clearwavefiber.com/comingsoon.