Clearwave Fiber Expands High-Speed Fiber Internet Service to Panama City, Florida

Panama City, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, is excited to announce a major fiber network expansion into Panama City and surrounding Bay County communities. This strategic investment will deliver multi-gigabit Fiber Internet to homes and businesses in areas including Upper Grand Lagoon, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and Pretty Bayou. Construction is underway and the first residential customers will be connected in early 2026.

This expansion underscores Clearwave Fiber’s mission to provide fast, reliable, and future-proof Internet to underserved communities. With speeds up to 10 Gbps, residents and businesses will enjoy seamless streaming, remote work, online learning, and smart home connectivity — all supported by Clearwave Fiber’s advanced infrastructure and local customer service.

Community Collaboration and Local Investment

Clearwave Fiber has partnered closely with municipal and county leaders to ensure smooth development and long-term benefits for the region. The company is building a customer-first, locally-based team dedicated to network construction, maintenance, and exceptional service.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Clearwave Fiber to our community. Expanding access to high-speed Internet is a major step forward for our residents and businesses, and it reflects our commitment to fostering growth and connectivity,” said Jonathan Hayes, City Manager.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering fast, reliable Internet to more communities across Florida,” said Charles Lawrence, President of Residential at Clearwave Fiber. “We’re bridging the digital divide and laying the groundwork for a connected future — one that supports smart homes, remote work, and seamless online experiences.”

Why Fiber Internet Matters

Clearwave Fiber’s fiber-optic technology offers unmatched reliability and speed compared to traditional cable or DSL. With symmetrical upload and download speeds, customers can experience buffer-free streaming, crystal-clear video calls, and enhanced productivity.

Check Availability and Sign Up

Residents and businesses can check service availability, sign up for updates, or explore internet plans by visiting ClearwaveFiber.com/ComingSoon.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.