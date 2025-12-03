Clearwave Fiber Continues Its Expansion in the Treasure Coast with Future-Ready Fiber Internet

Indian River County, FL, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, is continuing its mission to connect more Florida communities with fast, reliable Internet through a major expansion into Indian River County. Building on successful deployments in Titusville and Merritt Island in Brevard County and rapid progress in Sebastian, Clearwave Fiber is now extending its multi-gigabit Fiber Internet network to Vero Beach, unincorporated IRC, and Lakewood Park.

Infrastructure development is already underway, with service availability expected in early 2026. This expansion leverages the momentum from Sebastian, where construction is nearly complete, and residents are already experiencing the benefits of symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Community Collaboration and Local Investment

“Expanding Fiber internet access is a huge win for our community. "It means better opportunities for businesses, students, and families to stay connected and thrive in today’s digital world,” said Chris Nunn, City Council Member for the City of Sebastian. “Clearwave Fiber’s investment has transformed connectivity in our community, and we’re excited to see that same level of service coming to Vero Beach and beyond.”

Clearwave Fiber’s growth strategy includes moving deeper into Indian River County and into the northern portion of St. Lucie County, ensuring that more homes and businesses across the Treasure Coast have access to future-proof Internet. The company is also building a local-first team to support the rollout, creating new job opportunities, and strengthening community ties.

“This is more than just laying Fiber — it’s about investing in the future of these communities,” said Charles Lawrence, President of the Residential segment at Clearwave Fiber. “We’re proud to bring reliable, high-speed Internet to families and businesses across Indian River County and the Treasure Coast.”

Why Fiber Internet Matters

With symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps, Clearwave Fiber’s network will support everything from remote work and online learning to smart home technology, all backed by responsive, local service. The company serves thousands of homes and businesses across Florida.

Check Availability and Sign Up

Residents and businesses can check service availability, sign up for updates, or explore internet plans by visiting ClearwaveFiber.com/ComingSoon.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.