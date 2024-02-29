FormFactor and Tabor Electronics Collaborate to Demonstrate a Full Stack 5-Qubit Quantum Computer, Powered by QuantWare

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, together with Tabor Electronics LLC, today presented the Echo-5Q project, a demonstration of a full stack 5-Qubit Quantum Computer for research and education, leveraging a QPU supplied by QuantWare. The result of this collaboration shows the ability of the partnering companies to support the quantum industry with their respective technologies. The turnkey Quantum Computer demonstrates a 250% improvement in T 1 times compared to similar small-scale systems, enabling higher qubit fidelity and more quantum operations per cycle.



As the quantum computing industry expands rapidly, the need for practical test beds and a trained workforce increases every year. The Echo-5Q offers scientists and engineers immediate access to high quality physical qubits for the development of staff and testing of new technologies. The fully integrated, customizable solution is comprised of:

Mark Elo, Chief Marketing Officer of Tabor Electronics commented “Experience and longevity counts, and this has enabled us to get to these outstanding results – FormFactor and Tabor combined have been in business for over 100 years, which means we have iterated our hardware over multiple generations of product, improving capability and quality on every iteration, and this has enabled us to get the best commercial performance out of the QuantWare QPU."

To learn more about the Echo-5Q project, visit https://www.formfactor.com/product/quantum-cryo/dilution-refrigerators/lf-600/.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About Tabor Electronics

For over 50 years Tabor Electronics has been manufacturing signal generators and has earned global recognition for its highly skilled workforce and innovative engineering capabilities. The company’s original founder invented the world’s first automatic counter and established Tabor in 1971. Since then, Tabor has evolved into a leader in the signal source market. Today the company's product portfolio includes high-end signal sources, such as RF and Microwave Signal Generators, High Speed Arbitrary Waveform Generators/transceivers, and high-voltage amplifiers. Tabor is privately owned and has offices in Israel, USA, Europe, and Asia.

About QuantWare

QuantWare is the leading supplier of quantum processors. QuantWare provides quantum processors to organisations around the world and enables them to build better quantum computers faster and more efficiently. Committed to a supply chain approach, QuantWare develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term.

