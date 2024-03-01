UNILEVER RENEWS MULTI-YEAR NUMERATOR PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH

CHICAGO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced that Unilever has renewed its partnership as its preferred provider of omnichannel growth insights. The new, multi-year contract follows completion of a rigorous review process.

Numerator’s first-party, single-sourced data allows Unilever to scale shopper strategy, drive product innovation, and expand into new markets to drive growth for brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s, Hellmann’s, Vaseline and Liquid IV.

"Unilever is known for innovation in Consumer Insights & Analytics, and our ongoing relationship with Numerator underscores our commitment to leaning in with partners who are pioneers in this space. Numerator advances our ability to push the boundaries of consumer understanding in the USA, unlocking sharper performance management and faster identification of growth opportunities." – Randeep Thakur, Chief Consumer Market Insights Officer, USA Unilever

“Unilever leads the industry in capitalizing on the power of consumer data. We’re proud that Unilever has selected us for continued partnership,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Through omnichannel consumer-sourced data, Numerator offers brands visibility into online and in-store purchases with rich consumer profiles that enable a better understanding of modern consumers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.