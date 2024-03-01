Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2024 Distribution

Southfield, MI, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed properties comprising approximately 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com