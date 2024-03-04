Company announcement no. 9 2024



























Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 9

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,686,992 194.3927 327,939,011 26/02/2024 96,000 194.7270 18,693,792 27/02/2024 123,000 193.5354 23,804,854 28/02/2024 87,654 196.8194 17,252,008 29/02/2024 71,632 197.9219 14,177,542 01/03/2024 34,000 205.3177 6,980,802 Total accumulated over week 9 412,286 196.2448 80,908,997 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,099,278 194.7565 408,848,008

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.24% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

