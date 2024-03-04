|Company announcement no. 9 2024
|Group Communications
4 March 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 9
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,686,992
|194.3927
|327,939,011
|26/02/2024
|96,000
|194.7270
|18,693,792
|27/02/2024
|123,000
|193.5354
|23,804,854
|28/02/2024
|87,654
|196.8194
|17,252,008
|29/02/2024
|71,632
|197.9219
|14,177,542
|01/03/2024
|34,000
|205.3177
|6,980,802
|Total accumulated over week 9
|412,286
|196.2448
|80,908,997
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,099,278
|194.7565
|408,848,008
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.24% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
