Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 9

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 9 2024













 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





4 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 9

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,686,992194.3927327,939,011
26/02/202496,000194.727018,693,792
27/02/2024123,000193.535423,804,854
28/02/202487,654196.819417,252,008
29/02/202471,632197.921914,177,542
01/03/202434,000205.31776,980,802
Total accumulated over week 9412,286196.244880,908,997
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,099,278194.7565408,848,008

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.24% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

 

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 9 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 9

Contact Data