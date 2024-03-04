Excitement Builds: Aqua-Tots Swim School Now Open in Holland, MI

HOLLAND, Mich., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is happy to announce that its twelfth Michigan location is now open. Conveniently located at 12610 Felch Street, Suite 100, Holland, this brand-new, 10,000 square foot facility will serve the families of Holland and other neighboring areas.

The importance of water safety education cannot be overstated. “Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages one to four, and the second leading cause for children up to 14,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, “Participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old,” the National Institutes of Health states.

Aqua-Tots' world-renowned swim and water safety curriculum has been trusted by parents for more than 30 years and is used in 14 different countries. The company strives to give parents peace of mind by helping children become safe, confident swimmers for life by offering quality swim lessons.

Children of all skill levels, ages four months to 12 years old, can enroll for 30-minute swim lessons at Aqua-Tots. Even grown-ups are welcome to attend the 60-minute adult classes, Monday through Saturday, at a variety of times.

Grand Valley State University alumni, Rob Johnson, who also owns locations in Grand Rapids and Portage, is excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Holland.

“Holland is a vibrant, growing community, surrounded by bodies of water,” Johnson said. “My oldest two children are in swim lessons, and I feel much more confident about their safety around the water. We’re fortunate to offer parents in our area the same peace of mind through swim lessons for all children.”

The new Holland location boasts an 80-foot-long pool, coffee bar, and 20 family-sized changing rooms. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

Spring classes fill up quickly. Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. They are free to come in any time during business hours to tour the school, speak with the team and learn more about the program. Follow the school’s social media pages on Instagram (@aquatotswestmi) and Facebook (@aquatotsholland) for more details.

Aqua-Tots Holland is seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include managers, swim instructors, and front desk specialists. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at aqua-tots.com/holland/employment.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Holland or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/holland, call (616)-330-3830 or email hollandinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

