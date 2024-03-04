Smart Glass Companies - Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Research Frontiers, Inc. (US), are the Key Players

Chicago, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart glass market size is expected to be valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2029. Market participants have adeptly addressed rising smart glass demands in diverse industries, extending their global reach through strategic growth approaches like introducing new products, acquiring assets, forging partnerships, fostering collaborations, establishing alliances, and expanding their operations.

Major Smart Glass companies include:

Saint-Gobain (France),

AGC Inc. (Japan),

GENTEX CORPORATION (US),

Corning Incorporated (US),

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan),

Research Frontiers, Inc. (US),

View, Inc. (US),

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China),

Gauzy Ltd (Israel),

Diamond Switchable Glass ltd (Ireland),

Pleotint LLC (US),

RavenWindow (US),

Polytronix, Inc. (US),

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=907

Saint-Gobain (France)

Saint-Gobain designs, develops and distributes innovative glasses, ceramic tiles & associated goods, plastics, pipes, home improvement materials, gypsum, industrial mortar, roofing, and external wall products. The company is a major player in light and sustainable construction. It sells different glasses under brand names, including Infinity, Inspire, My Home, Sunban, and Vetrotech. It also markets smart glass under the Sage Glass brand. Saint-Gobain focuses on providing sustainable solutions. The company operates in 75 countries worldwide. It has eight cross-business research & development (R&D) facilities in the US, France, China, and India. It is present in the Americas, Southern Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Northern Europe.

AGC Inc. (Japan)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. The company operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, and Ceramics. Under the Glass segment, it provides security, fire-resistant, heat-insulating, and automotive glass. Under the Electronics segment, it offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products. Under the Chemicals segment, it deals with chlor-alkali and urethane products, water and oil repellents, solvents, gases, and specialty chemicals.

GENTEX CORPORATION (US)

GENTEX CORPORATION (Gentex) is a technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures digital vision, connected cars, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The company operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. Under the Automotive Products segment, it operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities. The Other segment operates in certain Zeeland, Michigan facilities and R&D offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Santa Clara, California.

Corning Incorporated (US)

Corning Incorporated is a versatile technology company operating across diverse sectors. Renowned for its innovation, it supplies glass for notebooks, desktop monitors, and display televisions in the Display Technologies segment. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in the telecommunications industry, providing carrier network and enterprise network products. Its contributions extend to the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle sectors, producing ceramic substrates for engines. The company also caters to scientific and biotechnological needs, offering laboratory products and polymer applications. With a footprint in semiconductor materials, Corning remains a key player in providing optical materials. The company's operations span various business segments, including Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd is a global manufacturer specializing in glass and glazing products with a diversified business model. The Architectural business focuses on flat glass, interior and external glazing products, and glass for the solar energy sector. In the Automotive business, the company supplies automotive glazing for both new vehicles and replacement markets. The Technical Glass business produces very thin glass for small displays, lenses, printer light guides, and glass fiber products, including battery separators and glass components for engine timing belts. The Others business encompasses company-wide costs, consolidation adjustments, small businesses not covered in other segments, and the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of Pilkington. With a wide-ranging portfolio, Nippon Sheet Glass plays a crucial role in various industries, meeting diverse glass and glazing needs globally.