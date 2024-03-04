ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|26-Feb-24
|10,532
|€866.47
|9,125,644
|27-Feb-24
|6,012
|€878.01
|5,278,623
|28-Feb-24
|12,829
|€868.56
|11,142,777
|29-Feb-24
|11,276
|€864.61
|9,749,310
|01-Mar-24
|6,203
|€879.25
|5,453,982
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
