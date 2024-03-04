ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
26-Feb-2410,532€866.479,125,644
27-Feb-246,012€878.015,278,623
28-Feb-2412,829€868.5611,142,777
29-Feb-2411,276€864.619,749,310
01-Mar-246,203€879.255,453,982

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

