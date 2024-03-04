ETHISPHERE NAMES NOBLIS AS ONE OF THE 2024 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR THE 12th TIME

Reston, Va., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has received the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Since 2008, Noblis has been recognized 12 times and is one of only three honorees in the Engineering Services category. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

“With a mission to solve complex scientific and technical problems for the public good and advance U.S. national security, we strive to do what’s right in every situation and maintain an environment of objectivity and integrity,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and CEO. “We’re honored that Ethisphere has recognized Noblis’ commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards for our customers, colleagues and the public for the twelfth time.”

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Noblis for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.