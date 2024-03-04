SBB Research Group Foundation Names January 2024 Grant Finalists: Massachusetts Oyster Project, South Shore Children’s Chorus, The Snapchef Foundation

CHICAGO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Boston-area charities as the January 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



Massachusetts Oyster Project (Quincy, MA) dedicates its time and effort to improving water quality, marine habitat, coastal resilience, and biodiversity through reef restoration. The organization reintroduces oysters and other native shellfish into Massachusetts waters.



South Shore Children's Chorus (Quincy, MA) is committed to delivering quality musical education and vocal training to students in the South Shore and beyond. Emphasizing the development and well-being of its students, South Shore Children's Chorus aims to create a secure and nurturing community for them to learn, grow, and discover their voices. The organization provides vocal learning opportunities for every child, irrespective of financial circumstances or previous experience.



The Snapchef Foundation (Dorchester, MA) offers stable career paths in the food service industry through training and mentorship, concurrently providing meals to those in need. Collaborating with local organizations, they distribute high-quality meals prepared by training program participants. Snapchef believes in removing barriers to help individuals succeed in securing a stable, fulfilling career to overcome poverty.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.