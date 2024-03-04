OptimizeRx Powers Walmart's ‘Specialty Pharmacies of the Community’ Outreach Effort

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced its collaboration with Walmart to support its Specialty Pharmacies of the Community (SPOCs) provider outreach initiative.



OptimizeRx’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), is helping to connect healthcare providers with Walmart’s growing network of nearly 90 SPOCs across 13 states. This collaboration aims to help HCPs identify a new solution for patients facing barriers to care, particularly those living with HIV and autoimmune conditions.

With its proprietary digital point of care network and targeted social media capabilities, OptimizeRx’s DAAP will deliver awareness messaging directly to HCPs treating HIV- and auto-immune-impacted populations, highlighting the resources and expertise available through Walmart SPOCs. This targeted outreach eliminates the burden of providers manually searching for appropriate specialty care options, saving valuable time, and ensuring that more individuals are aware of the valuable resources available through Walmart’s SPOCs.

“At Walmart, we’re passionate about ensuring people have access to care and support they need,” said Kevin Host, SVP of Pharmacy at Walmart. “Collaborating with OptimizeRx has been instrumental in facilitating and coordinating access to a network of crucial healthcare providers - those treating patients with complex conditions. DAAP allows us to connect with the right physicians at the right time, empowering them with valuable information about the breadth and depth of the resources available at Walmart SPOCs. This collaboration is a true win-win, enabling us to better serve both physicians and their patients, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes for people living with chronic conditions.”

Offering a unique patient experience, Walmart's SPOCs represent a significant step forward in providing accessible and compassionate care. The specialized pharmacies offer a discreet and accessible environment for patients to receive comprehensive care from a dedicated team of HIV-trained pharmacists, technicians, and Community Health Workers. They offer a comprehensive approach that goes beyond medication dispensing, providing patients with comprehensive support, including treatment plan counseling, navigating insurance options, mental health support and community resources. By addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals living with chronic conditions, like HIV, SPOCs aim to reduce healthcare disparities, improve treatment adherence, and improve patient outcomes.

“Collaborating with Walmart on this impactful initiative is a strategic milestone for OptimizeRx, reinforcing our commitment to improving patient access to vital resources,” said Steve Silvestro, President of OptimizeRx. This alliance not only represents a significant advancement in patient-centric care but also demonstrates the growing role that technology plays in bridging healthcare access gaps which helps to improve the care experience. Our focus remains on the long-term vision of enhancing health and wellness outcomes for communities nationwide, fostering innovation and positioning OptimizeRx, our partners and their patients for sustained success.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Acerca de Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) es un minorista omnicanal dirigido por personas e impulsado por la tecnología que ayuda a las personas a ahorrar dinero y vivir mejor, en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar, en tiendas, en línea y a través de sus dispositivos móviles. Cada semana, aproximadamente 255 millones de clientes y socios visitan más de 10 500 tiendas y numerosos sitios web de comercio electrónico en 19 países. Con un ingreso de $648 mil millones en el año fiscal 2024, Walmart emplea aproximadamente a 2.1 millones de asociados al rededor el mundo. Walmart continúa siendo un líder en sostenibilidad, filantropía corporativa y oportunidades de empleo. Se puede encontrar información adicional acerca de Walmart visitando el sitio web corporate.walmart.com, en Facebook en facebook.com/walmart, en X (anteriormente conocido como Twitter) en twitter.com/walmart, y en LinkedIn en linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact:

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Dilma Bennett, Media Relations Manager

dbennett@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com