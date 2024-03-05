Cogniteam Selects RTI Connext® to Enable Seamless Communication within its Cloud Robotics Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that Cogniteam , a robotics AI software development company, has selected RTI Connext® to provide commercially supported communications to its unified cloud based platform for the robotics industry. Cogniteam brings users a unique robotic AI solution in one place to design, develop and test robots. By leveraging Connext, based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard, developers can monitor incoming data in real-time from robots to the cloud. Connext enhances productivity as Cogniteam achieved coding translation from ROS to ROS 2 in one month – compared to the market norm of three to six months – saving critical time and money.



When selecting a software framework for its autonomous robotic platforms in land, air and sea, Cogniteam required a solution tailored to their specific needs that could achieve communication functionality from ROS to ROS 2 and a seamless way to talk between systems. Connext offers both a native DDS and a commercially-supported RMW layer for ROS, which allowed Cogniteam’s platform to communicate via the cloud in production and remote settings, providing all of the functionality of getting data and controlling robots.

“New and exciting tools are emerging in robotics aimed at facilitating interconnectivity of systems and components at the edge and in the cloud," said Ari Yakir, Vice President of Research & Discovery at Cogniteam. “Connext did exactly what we needed it to – from adding functionality between libraries to retrieving critical data from the edge device – speeding up our production timeline and advancing robotic platform development.”

Cogniteam selected Connext so it could support a wide range of autonomous robotic platforms and be the first company to enable support for a wide range of autonomous robots in a unified way via the cloud. RTI’s trusted distribution partner in Israel, Matrix , oversaw the integration process of Connext with Cogniteam’s edge device agent, and provided on-site technical enablement and support.

“Robotics are enabling efficient autonomy and productivity in nearly every vertical,” said Bob Leigh, Senior Director of Commercial Markets at RTI. “Connext includes an open interface and advanced integration capabilities that slash costs across a system’s life cycle, from initial development and integration through ongoing maintenance and upgrades. We’re proud to have a long-standing relationship with Cogniteam and we welcome them to our expansive ecosystem of companies choosing Connext as their commercial DDS solution.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.