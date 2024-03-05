Industry Veteran Tim Bertrand Joins HAProxy Technologies as President

NEWTON, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer, announced today that technology industry veteran Tim Bertrand has joined the company as President. Bertrand joins HAProxy Technologies' executive management team to lead the global sales, marketing, and finance organizations reporting to the company's CEO, Dujko Radovnikovic.



“Tim brings significant experience scaling rapidly growing technology companies and a tremendous passion for open source,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team after working with him as an advisor for the last seven years. He is joining the company at a pivotal time as we expand rapidly into large enterprises and see enormous potential ahead of us. Tim will help us accelerate the execution of our vision, which will benefit the HAProxy community and the company equally,” said Radovnikovic.

Previously, Bertrand spent four and a half years at project44 as President, Global Field Operations, where he led the sales, marketing, global recruiting, account management and growth/corporate development organizations. Under his leadership, the company scaled to over $100M in revenue. Prior to that, Bertrand was Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Sales Officer at open source company Acquia for nearly ten years where he led the global sales organization and achieved forty consecutive quarters of record revenue growth and over $200M of recurring revenue. Acquia was recognized as the fastest growing private company in the United States from 2009 to 2013, as recognized by Deloitte in their annual Fast 500 report . In 2016, Bertrand was awarded Global Sales Executive of the Year by the internationally recognized Stevie Business Awards. Bertrand also has extensive experience as an investor and board member, advising a diverse portfolio of startups on building a world-class go-to-market function.

"I'm very excited to join HAProxy Technologies. The company has made incredible progress solely through the success of its customers, and has done it profitably – with no venture capital investment. HAProxy’s category leadership in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports for Load Balancing, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, and Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a bold testament to our market position and continued progress,” said Bertrand.

“In a time where many open source companies and legacy hardware companies are turning to extreme measures to grow their businesses, the team at HAProxy is heads-down, executing and growing the business very effectively,” continued Bertrand. “We’re seeing others changing licensing models, making aggressive pricing changes, and locking customers into their ecosystems in ways that make it hard for businesses to continue to invest and innovate. Open source projects are fragmenting, forking, or being increasingly commercialized. HAProxy has a unique opportunity to give customers the stability and flexibility they need, and grow our business in the process.”

Bertrand’s hiring comes on the heels of a remarkable year for HAProxy Technologies.

Employee count grew by 17%.

The R&D organization celebrated 12 major releases including 5 open source projects and 7 enterprise product releases.

The company released v1.2 of HAProxy Fusion Control Plane , which gives development and operations teams the power to simplify, scale, and secure their application delivery infrastructure using HAProxy Enterprise. With HAProxy Fusion, businesses can manage, monitor, and automate all their HAProxy Enterprise instances from a single UI or API, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The new centralized control plane makes it easier to extend HAProxy Enterprise’s security and performance advantage across large and diverse organizations.

, which gives development and operations teams the power to simplify, scale, and secure their application delivery infrastructure using HAProxy Enterprise. With HAProxy Fusion, businesses can manage, monitor, and automate all their HAProxy Enterprise instances from a single UI or API, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The new centralized control plane makes it easier to extend HAProxy Enterprise’s security and performance advantage across large and diverse organizations. On Docker Hub, the HAProxy Docker Image reached the 500 million downloads milestone, ranking among the most pulled images, while the HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller surpassed 50 million downloads.

HAProxy was featured in 178 different G2 reports and was named the Momentum leader in Load Balancing, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, and Web Application Firewall (WAF). In the Load Balancing category, HAProxy remains ahead of the competition by a significant margin, with a 30-point lead in Customer Satisfaction (Score of 95) over the second-placed competitor in the Momentum Grid.



