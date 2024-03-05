HBO and Deep Focus Celebrate the Silver Anniversary of The Greatest Series of All Time

Boca Raton, FL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that their subsidiary, Deep Focus, an award-winning creative and media agency, recently launched a campaign with HBO to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos.



Just months after the re-launch of Deep Focus , the agency and HBO are once again partnering to celebrate another seminal anniversary for The Sopranos.

For the series’ 20th anniversary, the agency partnership created one of the greatest twitter threads of the year with a single tweet, offering Soprano-worthy mob nicknames for whoever wanted one. 300,000,000 impressions and 5 years later, the two are back at it.

On January 10th, The Sopranos turned 25. Deep Focus and HBO wanted to make sure that its silver anniversary was unforgettable with three activations to excite the fandom.

Long revered by fans as a cornerstone of the series itself, Tony’s beloved ducks set into course Tony’s surprising and complex character arc. To pay homage to the (in)famous, they welcomed them back to Tony’s backyard for a livestream on social, 25 years after they first appeared, resulting in over 1,000,000 minutes spent with duck content across platforms.

Few shows cast food itself in such a central role as The Sopranos, from Carmela’s ziti to a slice of gabagool. To give fans who have always wanted to try Jersey’s finest for themselves, they launched a Satriale’s pop-up that delivered an original Sopranos-inspired Italian sandwich right to their door. For one day only, New York and Los Angeles had a chance to get a bite of television history, exclusively on Postmates - which sold out in just two hours.

Finally, to pay respect to the greatest show of all time, they condensed each of its 86 action-packed, genre-defining episodes into 60 seconds, for the fans to get a bite-sized taste of every moment, which resulted in HBO’s TikTok gaining 50,000 followers in the first two weeks of the campaign.

This marks another significant campaign for the relationship between Deep Focus and HBO, who together have won several awards, including the 2023 Webby for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, a 2022 MediaPost OMMA Award in the Entertainment: Games/Music/TV/Other category, and a 2019 Clio Entertainment Gold Award, just to name a few.

"The Sopranos redefined the television landscape, and reaching this 25-year milestone is a testament to its enduring legacy and the profound connection it has with its audience," said Steve Scutellaro, SVP & Managing Director of Deep Focus. "Our latest collaboration with HBO speaks to our commitment to pushing boundaries and celebrating iconic storytelling. Here's to honoring the past and shaping the future of entertainment together."

About Deep Focus

By definition, deep focus means to keep the foreground and background equally in focus. For us, that means understanding what’s happening now in humanity and culture and being prepared for what’s next. We offer a full suite of services from strategy, creative and production to media and data analysis, all working together seamlessly to help our clients navigate an ever-changing landscape of creative marketing opportunities. To learn more about us and the way we work, visit: http://www.deepfocus.agency .

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

