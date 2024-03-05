Meketa Capital Launches Infrastructure Interval Fund with Assistance from Ultimus

CINCINNATI, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce Meketa Capital , has launched its first investment product offering in the ’40 Act registered fund space. Meketa Capital, a subsidiary of Meketa Investment Group specializing in delivering private market investment solutions to financial intermediaries and their clients, launched an infrastructure interval fund in late January.

This evergreen interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is Meketa Capital’s first proprietary registered fund offering. Ultimus played a pivotal role in its development and launch process. Ultimus previously worked with the Primark and Meketa team on the Primark Meketa Private Equity Investments Fund and is thrilled to continue assisting them with administration and advanced analytics performance reporting as they continue expanding and offering new alternative investment solutions.

Nickolaus Darsch , Managing Director at Ultimus, discusses the benefits of partnering with an adviser focused on innovative product development: “This interval fund is positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in infrastructure strategies, particularly among individual investors. We have a large pipeline of asset managers with new and innovative retail alternative products coming to market. We’re looking forward to partnering with quality institutional managers like Meketa in developing products for the financial intermediary channel.”

This infrastructure fund launch marks a significant milestone for Meketa Capital, reflecting its commitment to providing investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. As companies like Meketa continue to expand their product offerings and grow their presence in the market, investors can expect to see a continued focus on delivering options, value, and excellence in investment solutions. As an experienced fund servicing partner, Ultimus holistically assists asset management firms looking to launch complex fund structures such as interval and tender offer closed-end funds. Ultimus’ client-centric service teams, experienced project management team, and advanced technology applications help to produce efficient ‘40 Act fund launches, allowing firms to concentrate on their product and growth strategies.

Michael Bell, CEO of Primark Capital and Meketa Capital, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Ultimus, stating, "We believe there's significant potential for infrastructure investments, and are excited to bring our new strategy to the market. The expertise and support provided by Ultimus have been instrumental in the successful launch of our latest fund, we look forward to our growing relationship with Ultimus."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Ultimus in this inaugural launch," said Stephen McCourt, co-CEO of Meketa Investment Group. “Our deep private markets expertise aligns with the private wealth channel’s desire for more and innovative solutions in this area."

Ultimus holds a large presence in the alternative fund space as a leading, independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor servicing solutions. Empowering investment managers through comprehensive governance, administration, and tech-driven investor support services, Ultimus offers solutions for funds developed to service institutional, private wealth, and retail investor channels. Reinforcing Ultimus’ dedication to client service and operational excellence, the company recently received the Best Interval Fund Administrator award during the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award ceremony in New York City.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

About Meketa Capital

Meketa Capital is a subsidiary of Meketa Investment Group focused on investment solutions for the advisor marketplace. Meketa Capital markets and distributes investment services and products to RIAs and other advisors in the individual investor marketplace. These products and services may include: managing and distributing interval funds, providing asset allocation for model portfolios, managing customized private market fund vehicles, and providing some general consulting services to advisors.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full-service investment consulting and fiduciary management (OCIO) firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in nondiscretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa’s collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.8 trillion as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit www.meketa.com .

GENERAL RISKS

Past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future results. As with any investment, there are risks. There is no assurance that the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of senior management and may change at any time with prior notification. This announcement contains information from sources we believe are a reliable source. However, we are not responsible for the accuracy of such information. The information contained on this announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities mentioned herein. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For the Primark Meketa Private Equity Investments Fund, this information may be reviewed through the Prospectus link on the Primark website (https://primarkcapital.com) or by calling the Fund toll free at 877.792.0924. For the Meketa Infrastructure Fund, this information may be reviewed through the Prospectus link on the Meketa Investment Group website (https://meketacapital.com) or by calling the Fund at 720.697.1010. Investments in the Funds are subject to, among others, the following risks:

→ The Funds are not intended as a complete investment program but rather the Funds are designed to help investors diversify into private market investments.

→ The Closed End Funds are a “non-diversified” management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

→ Investments in the Funds involve risk. The Funds are new with no significant operating history by which to evaluate its potential performance. There can be no assurance that the Funds’ strategies will be successful.

→ Shares of the Funds are not listed on any securities exchange, and it is not anticipated that a secondary market for shares will develop.

→ Shares are appropriate only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk, and do not require a liquid investment.

→ There is no assurance that you will be able to tender your shares when or in the amount that you desire. Although the Funds will offer quarterly liquidity through a quarterly repurchase process, subject to board discretion, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate all their shares tendered during a quarterly repurchase offer.

→ The Funds’ investments in private equity companies (Primark) and private infrastructure companies (Meketa) are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk associated with leverage.

