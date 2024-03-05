Vantiva - February 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

March 5, 2024

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
February 29, 2024

  		490,140,469

  		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,140,469

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 490,140,469

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

 

