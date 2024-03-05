AMERANT BANK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN BROWARD COUNTY WITH THE OPENING OF NEW LAS OLAS BANKING CENTER IN GREATER FT. LAUDERDALE

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today opened its new banking center on Las Olas Blvd in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, marking another significant step in the bank's strategic expansion across South Florida by expanding its footprint in Broward County.

Strategically located at 1200 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 102, the new banking center occupies 2,000 square feet of prime space, offering a convenient and accessible banking experience for clients in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale.

“We're excited to expand our footprint in Fort Lauderdale and share Amerant's dedication to providing relationship-centric banking and financial services throughout greater Fort Lauderdale,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “The opening of our Las Olas banking center not only demonstrates our commitment to broadening our reach in Broward County but also underscores our mission to deliver exceptional service to our valued clients where they live and work.”

This marks Amerant's second banking center in Ft. Lauderdale, showcasing the Bank's commitment to becoming more accessible to a broader range of customers throughout different areas of South Florida. This new location will emphasize a customer-focused approach, with a private client look and feel to the space. The easily accessible banking center with plenty of adjacent parking will include personalized banking solutions for consumers and businesses, private client services, and commercial banking options, ensuring that Amerant continues to meet the evolving needs of its client base.

Amerant will also open its Broward County regional office at the Cornerstone One Building, 1200 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, Florida later this month. The new office will be home to key lines of business that will contribute to the economic development of the businesses in the area.

Amerant, which transferred its listing to the New York Stock Exchange in 2023, has been actively looking to add banking center locations in key markets across South Florida. Amerant has complemented these expansion plans with a robust program of strategic partnerships, including multi-year sponsorships as the Official Bank of the Florida Panthers, the Official Bank of the Miami Heat, and the Official Hometown Bank of the University of Miami Athletics.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida.

