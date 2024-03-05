Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2024 was $59.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 17.4%, respectively. These compare with the 2.4% and 9.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 29, 2024, the leverage represented 14.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.8% at February 28, 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2024 was $36.91, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 15.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:
|Industrials
|24.7%
|Information Technology
|21.6%
|Financials
|13.3%
|Energy
|12.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.4%
|Materials
|9.8%
|Real Estate
|4.3%
|Communication Services
|1.8%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.4%
|Consumer Staples
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.3%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.9%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.6%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.5%
|Apple Inc.
|3.3%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.3%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.2%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.2%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|2.9%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2.7%
