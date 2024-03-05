The Joint Commission, Kaiser Permanente announce application period for 2024 Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente are now accepting applications for the 2024 Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity. The award program will recognize a healthcare organization that led an initiative that achieved a measurable, sustained reduction in one or more disparities.

Bernard J. Tyson, the late CEO and chairman of Kaiser Permanente, worked tirelessly to address the disparities that plague the U.S. healthcare system. Now in its fourth year, the award honors Tyson’s legacy by presenting organizations the opportunity to earn national recognition for their efforts to improve healthcare equity, as well as share best practices and lessons learned with thousands of organizations across the country.

All types of healthcare organizations that directly deliver care and have addressed disparities for any vulnerable population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, or socioeconomic status, may apply. In their application, organizations must provide data demonstrating how they have improved a disparity.

This year’s application period is open until Tuesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT. There is no cost to apply.

Please visit the Tyson Award webpage for more information and to submit an application. There are several resources available for applicants, including:

Application criteria

Application preview

Application tip sheet

Last year’s winning application

The 2023 recipient of the Tyson Award was the University of Chicago Medicine, which was recognized for its initiative, Systematic Treatment and Management of Postpartum Hypertension (STAMPP-HTN), which improved postpartum care for women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. UChicago Medicine eliminated the disparity in postpartum follow-up visit attendance between Black and white patients and significantly improved patients’ clinical outcomes.

The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente envision a world in which all people can experience and access safe, high quality and equitable care. Learn more about The Joint Commission’s and Kaiser Permanente’s commitments to healthcare equity.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

