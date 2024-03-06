Changes in Inbank Articles of Association

AS Inbank has submitted a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to amend the Inbank Articles of Association as follows:

5.2 The annual general meeting shall be called by the Management Board at the latest within four (4) months as of the end of the financial year.

6.3 The Supervisory Board has a right, within three (3) years as of the entry into force of the version of the articles of association, to increase the share capital by monetary contributions by EUR 60,000, i.e. to increase the share capital to the amount of EUR 1,146,415.40.

The amendment to the Articles of Association will be decided at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 March 2024.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

AS Inbank

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550