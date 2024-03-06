Changes in AS Tallink Grupp Management Board

The AS Tallink Grupp (“the Company”) Supervisory Board has appointed Ms Elise Nassar as a Member of the Management Board and has recalled from the Management Board Mrs Kadri Land following her resignation. The mandate of Mrs Kadri Land ends on 6 March 2024 and the mandate of Ms Elise Nassar commences on 6 March 2024 and lasts for three years.

Ms Elise Nassar joined Tallink Grupp in February 2018 as a Data Protection Officer, but already a year later, in 2019 she was appointed to head the group’s internal audit department and since the summer of 2022, Ms Nassar holds the position of held the position of Group Head of Legal and Head of the Internal Audit and Internal Control Departments. Prior to joining Tallink Grupp, Ms Nassar worked as a lawyer at AS Ekspress Grupp, the largest media group in the Baltic States. Ms Nassar holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Tartu.

Ms Nassar is a Management Board Member of Justit OÜ, a Supervisory Board Member of AS Tallink Latvija, a Member of the Board of Director of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations and the President of the Estonian Shipowners’ Association.

Ms Nassar holds 10,120 AS Tallink Grupp shares.









