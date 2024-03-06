Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 9/2024 - March 6, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them. 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Buy
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 415.9000000

DKK 416.2000000

DKK 416.2000000

DKK 416.0000000

DKK 416.0000000

DKK 416.0000000

DKK 416.0000000

DKK 416.0000000

DKK 416.2000000

DKK 416.2000000

DKK 416.5000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.8000000

DKK 416.8000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 416.6000000

DKK 417.0000000

DKK 417.0000000

DKK 417.0000000

DKK 417.0000000

DKK 417.5000000

DKK 417.5000000

DKK 417.5000000

DKK 417.5000000

DKK 418.3000000

DKK 418.6000000

DKK 418.6000000

DKK 418.6000000

DKK 418.6000000

DKK 418.7000000		76

80

82

114

112

42

47

51

238

101

100

209

35

27

101

75

140

34

140

55

140

26

25

140

101

112

75

35

100

97

34

218

35

17

100

112

26

26

127

100

29

59
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volumes

Price

3,593

DKK 1,497,544.70
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-03, 10.05.37 am UTC to 10.28.14 am UTC

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

