M&C Communications marks its 15th anniversary with the addition of two new team members

Denver, Colorado, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, CO (February 2024) – M&C Communications proudly announces the appointment of Jasmine Floyd as the Public Relations Manager along with Public Relations Assistant Jennifer Jordon. Floyd and Jordon's unparalleled expertise and vision will align with M&C Communications as it moves into its next phase of growth and expansion. Their leadership ensures that clients will continue to receive the high-quality Brand Protection PR™ they have come to expect.

Floyd, an Atlanta resident with three years of journalism experience, joins M&C Communications, where her skills in client relationship management will ensure effective communication, further nurture connections, and ultimately build stronger consumer loyalty.

Most recently, Floyd worked as a hospitality reporter for the South Florida Business Journal and a litigation reporter at the Daily Business Review in Miami. Prior to that, she served as a staff writer for the Covington News in Georgia.

“I’m ready to take the next step in my career and learn more about the PR world. I am eager to leverage my storytelling skills to help clients in rebranding endeavors and help them build loyal customers while protecting their brand,” Floyd said.

Denver native Jordon comes to M&C Communications with 16 years in media. She is a content creator and change catalyst. Having produced hundreds of hours of televised content and managed commercial campaigns, live events, and sponsorship activations, messaging, and impact are her priorities. Jordon's background in creating brand awareness through network programming and community events will help people recognize a brand’s mission and Move the Stairs™ for M&C Communications clients.

“I am excited about working with cutting-edge technology, which is crucial for any PR agency. I also admire M&C Communications' longstanding clientele and their shared Move the Stairs™ approach rooted in diverse news backgrounds. This aspect excites me, and I hope to contribute by creating content and developing new client relations at M&C Communications,” Jordon said.

Jordon and Floyd join an award-winning public relations team who began their careers in journalism. President, founder, and chief strategist Diane Mulligan, APR , spent the past 23 years in public relations after 15 years in national and local television news such as NBC News, Denver7, and KCNC CBS Colorado. Vice President Mitch Jelniker served as a news anchor and reporter for ABC’s Denver7. Before joining M&C Communications, he was the corporate relations manager for the Food Bank of the Rockies. PR Director Jordan Sherman joined M&C Communications after eight years as a television meteorologist and traffic reporter in cities such as Grand Junction and Colorado Springs.

“As we celebrate our 15-year anniversary, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome these two talented professionals to the M&C Communications team. Their varied experience with different types of communications outreach will help us build and protect the brands of all our clients as we create new and innovative PR programs,” said Diane Mulligan, M&C Communications President.