Tabnine to Showcase AI-Driven Software Development at Nvidia GTC 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry’s first AI-powered coding assistant for developers, today announced that the company will present and exhibit at Nvidia GTC 2024 , taking place March 17-21, 2024 both virtually and in-person in San Jose, CA. The conference connects industry luminaries, developers, researchers, and business strategists helping shape what’s next in AI and accelerated computing.

In both a solo session and a panel, Tabnine Co-founder and CTO Eran Yahav will discuss generative AI adoption and how it is reshaping the way organizations build applications. Tabnine will also demo its AI-powered coding assistant, including newly-launched capabilities that enable organizations to get more accurate and personalized recommendations based on their specific code and engineering patterns.

Sessions At-A-Glance

What: “ Toward AI-Driven Software Development: Challenges and Lessons from the Field ”

Who: Eran Yahav, co-founder and CTO, Tabnine

When: Tuesday, March 19 from 4:00-4:25 p.m. PDT

Session Description:

AI-driven software development is poised to transform the entire software development life cycle (SDLC). Learn the challenges and solutions for AI-driven software development, including:

How does the SDLC change when autonomous agents can handle some tasks?

What is the right human-machine interaction?

How do we make the AI contextually aware of our development environment?

How can we trust the suggested results?

You'll also learn practical AI-assisted software development techniques based on the experience of Tabnine, a company that serves millions of users with AI-powered code completion.

What: “ 5 Essential Gen AI Apps for Your Business ”

Who: Moderated by Will Koffel, director of Nvidia’s Inception Startup Program, with panelists including Eran Yahav, co-founder and CTO, Tabnine

When: Wednesday, March 20 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. PDT

Session Description:

With the mounting pressure for C-suite leaders to craft, formalize, and adopt AI in their organizations, now is the time to move from experimentation to action—while also mitigating risks or potential harm to your organization. In this exclusive roundtable, you’ll learn from AI startups that are partnering with enterprises today to improve an organization's productivity, and disrupt both business models and entire industries using generative AI.

Tabnine will be onsite at Nvidia GTC 2024 at booth #G101. To schedule a meeting at the show or request a Tabnine demo, visit: https://www.tabnine.com/contact-us

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps development teams of every size use AI to accelerate and improve the software development life cycle. As the original AI coding assistant, Tabnine has been used by millions of developers around the world to boost code quality and developer happiness using generative AI technology. Unlike generic coding assistants, Tabnine is the AI that you control; it is private and secure (easily running in your controlled environments), personalized to your team yet never stores or shares your company’s code, and is trained exclusively on open-source code with permissive licenses. Learn more at tabnine.com or follow us on LinkedIn .