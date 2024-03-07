EfTEN United Property Fund 2023 audited annual report

The Management Board of the EfTEN Capital AS approved the audited financial results of the EfTEN United Property Fund for 2023. In the audited report, the fund’s financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 8, 2024.

The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 60 thousand euros in revenue (1,67 million euros in 2022) and 179 thousand euros in net loss (1,44 million euros net profit in 2022) in 2023. The decrease in revenues and profit is related to the non-monetary revaluation of fund assets.

The EfTEN United Property Fund 2023 audited report is attached to the notice and can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

