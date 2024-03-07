CallTower Welcomes Paul Holden as the New Vice President of EMEA Sales

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global pioneer in providing advanced cloud communication solutions (unified communications, contact centers, and collaboration), announces the appointment of Paul Holden as Vice President of EMEA Sales, a significant addition to the leadership team. With a rich history that spans over three decades in the telecommunications and technology sectors, Paul brings to CallTower an unparalleled depth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

Residing in Northwest London with his family, Paul began his career at 17 with British Telecom, shaping nearly 20 years of distinguished service. He made substantial impacts at Mitel, RNG, 8x8, and Kustomer Inc. As Vice President International at Akixi, he drove impressive growth and a successful transition into private equity ownership. Paul's expertise spans cloud services, SaaS, CCaaS, contact centre solutions, CRM, customer experience, UCaaS, and unified communications. With a strong background in direct and channel sales, he excels at nurturing new business growth, acquiring partners, and leading successful sales teams.

At CallTower, Paul will leverage his vast experience in software vendors, systems integrators, reseller channel, and telco to spearhead our expansion efforts across the UK and EMEA markets. His strength in building sales pipelines, hunting, closing, and driving growth will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers in these regions.

"I am both excited and humbled to lead CallTower's international expansion and revenue growth in EMEA,” Paul affirmed. “The cloud communications industry is incredibly exciting, with UCaaS driven by collaboration apps from Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom, and CCaaS focused on Customer Experience - where Five9 has been a major disruptor and Solgari is emerging. With CallTower's global network, we can offer world-class solutions to our channel partners and end-user businesses. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise and passion to the CallTower Team".

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our team as the Vice President of EMEA Sales," stated William Rubio, CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer. "Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in transformational communication technologies positions him perfectly to drive our expansion and enhance our market presence in these critical regions. We look forward to the innovative strategies and growth Paul will bring to CallTower as we continue to provide unparalleled communication solutions to our customers."

About Calltower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB) and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com