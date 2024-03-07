Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Zhipu AI to Develop AI Applications

SHENZHEN, China, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Knowledge Atlas Technology Co., Ltd., or Zhipu AI, to jointly advance the development of AI applications.



Aurora Mobile will help Zhipu AI build a smarter and closer connection with its users through the Company’s services such as JPush, JMLink and JVerification. Aurora Mobile will partner with Zhipu AI's Large Language Model (LLM) and apply Zhipu AI's leading LLM technology to its own products such as GPTBots.AI.

GPTBots.AI is a simple, efficient, and secure Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) platform that provides out-of-the-box LLM, plug-ins, long and short memory, and knowledge base capabilities. It can help enterprises customize AI bot applications and solve various problems encountered in implementing generative AI in enterprises. Through the partnership, Zhipu AI and GPTBots.AI will provide customers with two sets of solutions.

First, Zhipu AI+GPTBots.AI SaaS, which mainly serves small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with AI native service development. This solution is widely used in business scenarios such as intelligent customer service, product shopping guide, knowledge retrieval, customer reservation, and digital employee. With this solution, SMEs can quickly build intelligent services, improve customer experience, and achieve efficient business operations.

Second, Zhipu AI+GPTBots.AI private cloud, which mainly serves large enterprises with higher data storage and processing requirements. Through private cloud deployment, this solution helps large enterprises better control data storage location and processing method.



The goal of the cooperation between the two companies is to provide users with AI solutions that combine high quality, flexibility and security. Users can choose a suitable version of the solutions based on their needs.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile has always focused on technology innovation and long-term value creation and has always pursued a developer-centric strategy. Currently, AI is regarded as the biggest productivity transformation opportunity in the next decade. Therefore, fully realizing the potential of AI will become the key to the core competitiveness of enterprises.

In order to help enterprises rapidly adopt AI and make AI technology more flexible and efficient to support businesses, Aurora Mobile has not only launched GPTBots.AI, but has also been an early mover in applying AI technology to its products. This strategic cooperation with Zhipu AI fully demonstrates the Company's powerful AI technology and data analysis capabilities and reflects the high recognition by leading LLM companies of Aurora Mobile's service capabilities and trust in its technical strength.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile and Zhipu AI will jointly promote the implementation of AI applications and provide enterprises with innovative solutions and technical support to help them gain advantages in their highly competitive markets. The two companies look forward to further cooperation to explore more opportunities in the field of AI and are confident they will bring more innovation and breakthroughs to the industry.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

