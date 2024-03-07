FinWise Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

MURRAY, Utah, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program to purchase up to 641,832 shares, or approximately 5% of issued and outstanding shares, as of March 6, 2024. The repurchases will be made at the Company’s discretion through March 31, 2026.

“As the Company remains well capitalized and continues to generate solid profitability, we are pleased that the Board of Directors has approved a new Share Repurchase Program,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise. “Our differentiated business model and strong liquidity position allow us to return capital to shareholders via share buybacks while continuing to invest to become an integrated Fintech banking solutions provider.”

Under the repurchase program, the Company may, from time to time and on or before the program's expiration date, repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise, subject to applicable laws and regulations. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the means and timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The Company may, in its discretion, begin, suspend, limit or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the program's expiration, without any prior notice. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The Company expects to fund repurchases under the program with its available cash balances.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise is reshaping the Banking value chain through Fintech enablement. The Company is at a key expansion point as it incorporates BIN Sponsorship and Payments HUB offerings into its current platforms, creating an integrated Fintech banking solutions provider. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, done through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading Fintech brands. FinWise also manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide optionality for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is well positioned to help Fintechs through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture.

Contacts

