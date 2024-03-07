VERSES AI Announces Blue Yonder Joins the Genius™ Beta Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, announces that Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain digital transformation, has joined the Genius Beta program.



“Blue Yonder was one of the earliest partners to align with the VERSES vision so it's a natural progression to expand the relationship from using our Wayfinder solution into the Genius beta,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES. “By leveraging Genius, Blue Yonder will be the first supply chain company to access advanced intelligent automation capabilities.”

Blue Yonder intends to implement Genius to better unify its expansive enterprise data into a common knowledge model on which to interrogate, simulate and automate optimal decision-making and workflows within warehouses and distribution centers.

Genius is a natural computing system modeled after a scientific breakthrough in understanding biological intelligence. Conventional artificial intelligence (AI) models excel at pattern recognition and reconstruction as a result of being trained on enormous data sets and once trained are static. Conversely, Genius generates intelligent agents with substantially less training data that can learn, plan, and adapt autonomously in real time.

While AI has been a driving force for Blue Yonder, the company recognizes that adaptive intelligence is a key factor in helping its customers succeed. Blue Yonder’s participation in the Genius Beta program signals the company’s ongoing commitment to market leadership and innovation.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

