NUMERATOR REPORTS 87 OF THE TOP 100 GROWING CPG MAJOR CATEGORIES GREW FASTER IN CHANNELS OUTSIDE OF FOOD, DRUG AND MASS IN 2023

CHICAGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, recently analyzed the top 100 growing CPG major categories to understand 2023 growth trends. The analysis revealed that 87 of the categories saw faster growth rates coming from channels outside of Food, Drug and Mass (FDM) – such as eCommerce, Dollar, Club, Specialty and Home Improvement channels.

The analysis reinforces that consumer CPG purchasing takes place across a diversity of retailers and channels. When looking at the top 10 Food, Drug and Mass retailers, the analysis shows:

Over half (51%) of shoppers who purchase these top 100 CPG growth categories buy those categories both inside and outside of FDM.

Four out of five consumers (81%) buy the same category at multiple retailers.

“In a fragmented retail market – and with more choices than ever before – consumers are shifting their spend beyond a narrow scope of traditional retailers,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Numerator single-sourced data provides brands and retailers with visibility into growth opportunities that align with today’s consumer.”

A full view across channels is required to understand consumer behavior. The analysis leverages the Numerator Total Commerce Panel, which is comprised of 150,000 panelists who share their online and offline shopping behaviors across an average of 50 retailers per year per panelist.

“Numerator cultivates a rich, omnichannel view from panelists by driving deeper engagement through a dynamic app experience,” said Patrick Rice, SVP, Data Science, Numerator. “Our app environment is personalized based on the specific recent behaviors of our users, creating a much more compelling experience. This in turn produces data of unparalleled quality.”

