Dunnage Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 6.52 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dunnage packaging market size is anticipated to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2024 to USD 5.80 billion by 2030, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Dunnage packaging's evolution in the face of consumer eco-demands.

North America's role in advancing dunnage packaging by 37% market share.

Asia Pacific's rise in industrial dynamism for dunnage packaging.

Plastic frontier in dunnage packaging's versatile vanguard material.

Automotive sector steering dunnage packaging dominance.



The dunnage packaging market is pivotal in the logistics and shipping sector, serving as a linchpin for the secure global transport of goods. As an integral packaging component, dunnage manifests in diverse forms, encompassing airbags, foam inserts, and wooden structures, each playing a crucial role in averting damage arising from the inherent challenges of movement and impact during transit. This market's significance is accentuated by the escalating intricacies embedded in global supply chains, where the efficient and secure transportation of products becomes paramount.

For the short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5096

The relentless expansion of global commerce and trade and the rise of e-commerce platforms underscores the indispensability of robust dunnage solutions. Companies engaged in producing and distributing goods increasingly rely on dunnage to ensure that their products reach end-users unscathed. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on product safety during transportation, driven by consumer expectations and regulatory standards, amplifies the market's importance.

Innovation becomes a key driver as the dunnage packaging market continues to evolve. The dynamic nature of supply chain demands, coupled with technological advancements, propels the development of novel dunnage materials and solutions. The market's role extends beyond mere packaging; it serves as a proactive safeguarding mechanism, mitigating risks associated with global logistics complexities and reinforcing the transportation process's reliability.

Dunnage Packaging's Evolution in the Face of Consumer Eco-Demands

The collective force of consumer expectations and regulatory standards is at the core of the dunnage packaging market's evolution. Consumers, increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of packaging, drive demand for sustainable and efficient solutions. Simultaneously, stringent regulations ensure that companies comply with safety and quality standards in the packaging of goods. This dual influence compels businesses to invest in dunnage solutions that meet regulatory requirements and align with consumer preferences, steering the market towards innovation and responsible practices.

Dunnage Packaging Market Trends

Trends E-commerce Surge The relentless rise of e-commerce has emerged as a primary trend shaping the dunnage packaging market.

With increasing numbers of consumers turning to online platforms for shopping, the demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions has skyrocketed.

E-commerce companies are seeking innovative dunnage materials and designs to ensure that products withstand the rigours of the delivery process, promoting both customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Sustainable Packaging Practices A noticeable trend within the dunnage packaging market is the growing emphasis on sustainability. As environmental concerns gain prominence, businesses are actively adopting eco-friendly dunnage materials.

This shift aligns with consumer preferences for sustainable packaging options, driving the market towards greener alternatives such as biodegradable plastics, recycled materials, and other environmentally conscious choices. Technological Advancements Advancements in technology play a pivotal role in reshaping the dunnage packaging landscape. From intelligent packaging solutions to the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, technology enhances the overall efficiency and effectiveness of dunnage.

Intelligent tracking systems embedded in dunnage materials provide real-time monitoring of goods during transit, contributing to better risk management and supply chain visibility. Innovation in Dunnage Solutions The market is experiencing a surge in innovation as companies strive to develop cutting-edge dunnage solutions.

From inflatable airbags to customizable foam inserts, the focus is on creating packaging that protects goods, optimizes space, and minimizes waste.

This trend reflects the industry's commitment to continuous improvement and adapting to the evolving needs of diverse sectors.

North America's Role in Advancing Dunnage Packaging

In the intricate tapestry of the dunnage packaging market, North America stands as a beacon of pioneering excellence. The region's pre-eminence is deeply rooted in the robust logistics infrastructure that serves as the bedrock of its efficient transportation networks. This well-established framework allows for seamless movement of goods, positioning North America with 37%, as a key region in the global dunnage landscape.

The thriving e-commerce sector further amplifies North America's dominance. Marked by a substantial increase in online retail transactions, the region experiences a heightened demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions. This surge in e-commerce activities not only underscores the adaptability of North American businesses to evolving market trends but also solidifies their influence in shaping the future of dunnage packaging.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

A defining aspect of North America's leadership is its unwavering commitment to adopting cutting-edge packaging solutions. This commitment extends beyond industry norms, positioning the region at the forefront of the market's evolution. The stringent regulatory environment acts as a catalyst, propelling the demand for reliable dunnage packaging. In compliance with regulations that emphasize the safe transportation of goods, businesses in North America prioritize secure packaging practices. This dedication not only ensures compliance but also raises the overall standard of packaging, reflecting North America's commitment to excellence and leadership in the global dunnage arena.

For Instance,

In February 2023, Schaefer Plastics North America introduced the ThreadlessTM Dunnage Product Line, which saves material and lowers handling costs for customers who want part protection.



Asia Pacific's Rise in Industrial Dynamism for Dunnage Packaging

In the dynamic tapestry of the dunnage packaging market, Asia Pacific emerges as a powerhouse, surging ahead with unparalleled industrial dynamism. The region's ascent to the position of the second-leading player is underpinned by a harmonious confluence of factors propelling industrial growth. Rapid industrialization, escalating trade activities, and a burgeoning manufacturing sector collectively contribute to Asia Pacific's commanding presence in the global dunnage landscape.

The exponential economic growth witnessed across Asia Pacific translates into a substantial surge in the volume of goods traversing its expansive transportation networks. This economic dynamism creates a robust demand for effective and reliable dunnage solutions to safeguard products during transit. The region's strategic geographicl positioning and its role as a global manufacturing hub further solidify its position as a pivotal player in the dunnage packaging market.

The evolving preferences of consumers within Asia Pacific form a significant driver shaping the dunnage packaging landscape. As consumers increasingly prioritize products with quality packaging, there is a notable upswing in the demand for robust dunnage solutions. This consumer-driven trend aligns seamlessly with the region's commitment to enhancing overall packaging standards, contributing to the market's sustained growth in Asia Pacific.

The interplay of industrial expansion and evolving consumer expectations positions Asia Pacific as a formidable force in the global dunnage packaging market. The region's unwavering commitment to innovation, coupled with its economic prowess, cements its status as a key influencer in shaping the future trajectory of dunnage packaging on the global stage.

For instance,

In February 2021, Met KOREA, a manufacturer of export cargo packing materials, launched innovative dunnage airbags for protecting container cargos.



Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5096

Plastic Frontier in Dunnage Packaging's Versatile Vanguard Material

In the ever-evolving realm of dunnage packaging, plastic takes center stage as the undisputed leader, celebrated for its unparalleled versatility and adaptability. The dominance of plastic dunnage materials is underscored by their unique combination of lightweight properties and robust strength, making them an ideal choice for securing goods during transit.

Plastic's ability to mold into various shapes serves as a key differentiator, offering a customized packaging solution tailored to the specific needs of diverse industries. This flexibility allows for the creation of intricate designs that precisely fit and protect products of varying shapes and sizes. The adaptability of plastic dunnage aligns seamlessly with the evolving requirements of modern packaging, catering to the dynamic nature of goods being transported across different sectors.

The market is witnessing a continuous influx of innovation in plastic-based dunnage solutions. Manufacturers are actively exploring and introducing novel applications and designs that push the boundaries of what plastic can achieve in terms of product protection. From inflatable airbags to molded inserts, the versatility of plastic as a dunnage material ensures a comprehensive suite of solutions to address the diverse and evolving needs of industries spanning automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and more.

In September 2021, Amazon India announced its resolve to eradicate single-use plastic from its packaging, with the introduction of 'paper cushions' to replace plastic dunnage such as air pillows and bubble wraps throughout its fulfilment centres in India.

As the demand for efficient, customizable, and cost-effective dunnage solutions continues to grow, plastic maintains its stronghold as the leading material in the market. Its adaptability not only caters to the current demands of the industry but also positions plastic dunnage materials as a frontrunner in shaping the future landscape of packaging solutions across a myriad of sectors.

For Instance,

In February 2021, Cargo Tuff LLC launched a new and innovative product, the 4Trans dunnage pouch.



Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:

The personal care packaging market size is predicted to climb from USD 32.48 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 59.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.





size is predicted to climb from USD 32.48 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 59.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. The global food service packaging market size is anticipated to rise from USD 94.37 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation of USD 160.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is anticipated to rise from USD 94.37 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation of USD 160.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market size to expand from USD 51,781.4 million in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 97,654.56 million by 2032, growing at a 6.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size to expand from USD 51,781.4 million in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 97,654.56 million by 2032, growing at a 6.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global single-use packaging market size is predicted to climb from USD 37.48 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 63.74 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.46% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is predicted to climb from USD 37.48 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 63.74 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.46% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global alcoholic beverage packaging market size is expected to increase from USD 66.68 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 116.63 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is expected to increase from USD 66.68 billion in 2022 to obtain a projected USD 116.63 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global form-fill-seal packaging market size is anticipated to rise from USD 8.97 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 14.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is anticipated to rise from USD 8.97 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 14.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global pet care packaging market size is forecasted to expand from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 17.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is forecasted to expand from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 17.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The worldwide refillable packaging market size is forecasted to expand from USD 41.50 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 61.72 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is forecasted to expand from USD 41.50 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 61.72 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global dairy product packaging market size is forecasted to expand from USD 31.45 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation of USD 51.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.





size is forecasted to expand from USD 31.45 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation of USD 51.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global hermetic packaging market size is calculated to go up from USD 4.31 billion in 2022 to accomplish a supposed USD 7.22 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

Automotive Sector Steering Dunnage Packaging Dominance

Within the expansive realm of dunnage packaging, the automotive sector emerges as the undeniable dominator, steering the course of precise and reliable packaging solutions. The intricacies embedded in the automotive industry's supply chain, coupled with the delicate nature of automotive components, make robust packaging imperative for seamless and damage-free transportation.

The automotive sector's supply chain is a complex web, intricately weaving together manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. As automotive components traverse this intricate network, they encounter various handling and transportation stages, where the need for dependable packaging becomes paramount. Dunnage materials, particularly foam inserts and molded plastics, play a pivotal role in providing a protective cocoon for these delicate automotive parts.

Foam inserts, with their ability to conform to the contours of components, act as a cushioning layer, absorbing shocks and preventing damage caused by vibrations and impacts during transit. Molded plastics, on the other hand, offer a structured and customized packaging solution, ensuring a snug fit for each component. This precision in packaging is not merely a convenience but a necessity for the automotive sector, safeguarding the integrity of crucial parts and minimizing the risk of defects or malfunctions upon arrival.

In the automotive industry, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable, dunnage packaging becomes an indispensable ally. The seamless integration of foam inserts and molded plastics into the packaging strategy ensures that automotive components reach their destination unscathed, ready to contribute to the assembly of vehicles with the utmost precision. As the automotive sector continues to advance, the role of dunnage packaging in preserving the quality of its components remains pivotal in driving efficiency and excellence.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive domain of the dunnage packaging market, key players wield considerable influence, shaping industry dynamics. Sonoco Products Company, a leader with extensive experience, focuses on crafting protective solutions for diverse industries, prioritizing innovation for secure transportation. Sealed Air Corporation, a global force, distinguishes itself through eco-friendly packaging technologies, minimizing environmental impact. Automated Packaging Systems specializes in cutting-edge automation for efficient dunnage packaging. Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH offers a comprehensive range of protective solutions, solidifying its key player status. FP International, committed to sustainability, excels in manufacturing eco-friendly inflatable packaging systems. Together, these players define industry standards, emphasizing efficiency, customization, and sustainability in dunnage packaging.

Dunnage Packaging Market Key Players:

Menasha Corporation, DS Smith, Corplex, Dunnage Engineering, Amatech Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., CargoTuff LLC, GWP Group, Ckdpack and Nefab.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Orbis acquired Hinkle Manufacturing, a company based in the United States that specialises in designing and producing recyclable and disposable dunnage for the automobile sector.

Orbis acquired Hinkle Manufacturing, a company based in the United States that specialises in designing and producing recyclable and disposable dunnage for the automobile sector. In April 2023, Gronheit & Weigel showcased the most recent advancement in PP woven dunnage bags. Using a PP outer liner allows us to cut the Polypropylene fabric by 25%.

Gronheit & Weigel showcased the most recent advancement in PP woven dunnage bags. Using a PP outer liner allows us to cut the Polypropylene fabric by 25%. In August 2023, Two packaging suppliers, Norwood Paper and BulkSak International, were fully acquired by US-based private equity firm New Water Capital through one of its affiliates.

Two packaging suppliers, Norwood Paper and BulkSak International, were fully acquired by US-based private equity firm New Water Capital through one of its affiliates. In January 2024, ORBIS Corporation, a North American reusable packaging and supply chain optimisation expert, expanded its ORBIShield® operations in Mentor, Ohio. The method provides custom-made protective dunnage.

Market Segment

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Wood

Metal

Foams



By End Use

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Own your copy of our reach study and stay informed: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5096

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/