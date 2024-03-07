Trust Stamp Announces the continued growth of its patent portfolio for AI-powered technologies

Atlanta, GA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM announced that that company has received from USPTO an issuance notification for utility patent #11,936,790 covering “Systems and Methods for Enhanced Hash Transforms”. The new patent will be issued on March 19th 2024.

Gareth N. Genner, Trust Stamp’s CEO commented, “The threats from bad actors are multiplying across every market sector and their sophistication is accelerating, therefore, advances in AI-powered defensive technologies are critical in order to ensure that our clients remain protected against all identified attack vectors. We now have nineteen (19) patents issued and another fourteen (14) provisional and pending patents which reflects our substantial long-term investment in research and development together with the quality and dedication of our innovation team.”

Enquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai



Gareth N. Genner, CEO: ggenner@truststamp.ai







About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

