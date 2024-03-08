Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2024 - March 8, 2024
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Ruzicka
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
Transaction made by Ventotene Holding AS controlled by Peter Ruzicka
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Buy
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 432,600
DKK 431,20
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,40
DKK 432,40
DKK 432,20
DKK 432,20
DKK 432,02
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,30
DKK 432,60
DKK 432,60
DKK 432,80
DKK 432,80
DKK 432,80
DKK 432,80
DKK 432,50
DKK 432,70
DKK 432,79
DKK 432,60
DKK 431,00
DKK 431,00
DKK 431,00
DKK 431,00
|38
21
35
63
55
11
4
63
81
10
75
14
397
6
39
15
27
27
21
208
15
70
7
32
31
15
137
93
144
46
96
29
180
195
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes
Price
2,300
DKK 993,760.77
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-06-03, 14.50.27 am UTC to 15.04.01 am UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment