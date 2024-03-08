Augmedix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 18, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the market closes on Monday, March 18, 2024. Following the release, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (Toll-Free) and 201-493-6780 (International)

Live webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1656407&tp_key=3507378dc0

An archived replay will be available following the call on Augmedix’s IR website at https://ir.augmedix.com/.

