The new Macan is coming to the popular Overwatch® gaming universe

Stuttgart/Austin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Porsche and game developer Blizzard Entertainment® announced a new collaboration today at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), for their hit game Overwatch® 2. Later this spring, players will be able to use special skins inspired by Porsche cars, including the new all-electric Macan, for two of their most popular characters.

New collaboration between Porsche and game developer Blizzard Entertainment ® for the game Overwatch 2

for the game Players will be able to use special skins inspired by Porsche cars

Inspiration comes from the new all-electric Macan

Already established in racing games, Porsche is also expanding its portfolio beyond the motorsport genre, beginning with Overwatch 2, one of the most popular games in the world. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.

The goal of this collaboration is to introduce the sleek design of the Porsche brand in an unexpected, entertaining way. “The diverse Overwatch 2 community is very exciting for us as a brand,” says Deniz Keskin, Head of Brand Management and Partnerships at Porsche AG. “Overwatch 2 offers a sophisticated backstory, and players can easily identify with the characters. These were important building blocks for us to create a brand collaboration with Blizzard, and tell a story inspired by the new all-electric Macan.”

Ready for the next game: Mech with elements of the Porsche Macan

When the collaboration launches in-game this spring, there will be numerous cosmetics for players to collect, including two Porsche-inspired skins. The first skin to be revealed is for the fan-favorite character, D.Va. A former professional gamer, pilots her robot-like Mech. Her new skin incorporates numerous design elements directly from the Macan Electric, such as the car’s characteristic flat upper light unit with the brand’s signature four-point daytime running lights. First impressions are provided by a life-sized Mech statue, premiering at South by Southwest®, and will be on show at other events throughout the year.

“Porsche’s design philosophy blends wonderfully with how we approach our hero designs in Overwatch 2,” explains Tina Wei, concept artist on the Overwatch team. “D.Va’s mech was designed to optimize function on top of visual beauty that fits in a futuristic world, which naturally speaks to Porsche’s visual style and design.”

About Overwatch 2

An optimistic vision of near-future Earth, Overwatch 2 is about a world worth fighting for, where super soldiers, scientists, cyborgs, and omnics clash for control of real-world-inspired locations from around the globe. Featuring 39 unique heroes battling across a variety of lively maps and locales, where players must work together and adapt to a variety of unique situations.

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

All new vehicles offered by Porsche are type-approved according to WLTP. Official NEDC values derived from WLTP values are no longer available for new vehicles as of 1 January 2023 and can therefore not be provided.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled ‘Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars’, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT, Hellmuth-Hirth-Strasse 1, 73760 Ostfildern.

Attachments