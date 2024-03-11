Intermediate Capital Group PLC: Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“the Company”)

11 March 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, the Company announces that William Rucker, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as an Non-Executive Director and Chair of The British Land Company PLC, effective from 9 July 2024. Effective from 8 July 2024 William will also step down from the board of Marston’s PLC.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344



