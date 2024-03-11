Intermediate Capital Group PLC: Director Declaration

| Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“the Company”)

11 March 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, the Company announces that William Rucker, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as an Non-Executive Director and Chair of The British Land Company PLC, effective from 9 July 2024. Effective from 8 July 2024 William will also step down from the board of Marston’s PLC.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

 