Intermediate Capital Group PLC: Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“the Company”)
11 March 2024
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, the Company announces that William Rucker, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as an Non-Executive Director and Chair of The British Land Company PLC, effective from 9 July 2024. Effective from 8 July 2024 William will also step down from the board of Marston’s PLC.
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344