|Company announcement no. 10 2024
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
11 March 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 10
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,099,278
|194.7565
|408,848,008
|04/03/2024
|95,400
|205.8150
|19,634,751
|05/03/2024
|120,000
|203.9957
|24,479,484
|06/03/2024
|117,772
|201.6390
|23,747,428
|07/03/2024
|90,000
|203.5987
|18,323,883
|08/03/2024
|77,400
|205.2641
|15,887,441
|Total accumulated over week 10
|500,572
|203.9127
|102,072,988
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,599,850
|196.5194
|510,920,996
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.30% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Attachments