11 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 10

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,099,278 194.7565 408,848,008 04/03/2024 95,400 205.8150 19,634,751 05/03/2024 120,000 203.9957 24,479,484 06/03/2024 117,772 201.6390 23,747,428 07/03/2024 90,000 203.5987 18,323,883 08/03/2024 77,400 205.2641 15,887,441 Total accumulated over week 10 500,572 203.9127 102,072,988 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,599,850 196.5194 510,920,996

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.30% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

