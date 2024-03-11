Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 10

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 10 2024













 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





11 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 10

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,099,278194.7565408,848,008
04/03/202495,400205.815019,634,751
05/03/2024120,000203.995724,479,484
06/03/2024117,772201.639023,747,428
07/03/202490,000203.598718,323,883
08/03/202477,400205.264115,887,441
Total accumulated over week 10500,572203.9127102,072,988
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,599,850196.5194510,920,996

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.30% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank


Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 10 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 10

Contact Data